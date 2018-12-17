Pedestrian hospitalized after collision with car near City Hall in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A man was rushed to a hospital after he was hit by a car Monday evening in Tigard.
The man was hit in the 13100 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard just north of a crosswalk near City Hall just before 5 p.m., according to police.
First responders say they arrived on scene to find the man about six feet from where the collision occurred; they say the man’s injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.
Firefighters say they tried to call in a helicopter, but couldn't because of stormy weather. The man was transported by ambulance to OHSU. Police have not identified him.
The crash closed both directions of traffic on Southwest Hall Boulevard during the peak of rush hour traffic.
Officers say the driver involved in the collision stopped and is cooperating with investigators. They say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Tigard police officers are investigating and say the crash occurred in the area of a Fanno Creek Trail pedestrian crossing.
Copyright 2108 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.