Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by driver on the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway on Friday.
66-year-old James L. Spencer, of Scappoose, was transported by ambulance to Emanuel after the crash near Wikstrom Road, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies did not say how the crash occurred. The driver remained on scene after and is cooperating with law enforcement.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
The Scappoose Police Department and Oregon State Police are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
