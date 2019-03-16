LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Sweet Home Police Department says a woman was hurt and a driver died Friday evening after a collision in a crosswalk on Main Street.
Police say the driver, 77-year-old Lon Salladay, hit the woman in a gray Chevrolet Avalanche while she was attempting to cross the street at 22nd Avenue.
45-year-old Katrina Hadland was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, the police department says.
Police say Salladay suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene. According to officers, the wound occurred just after the collision.
Officers say there is no indication that Hadland and Salladay knew each other.
Members from the Linn County Multi-Agency Accident Investigation Team assisted the Sweet Home Police Department in processing the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SHPD Officer Dave Hickcox at 541-367-5181.
