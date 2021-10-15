Pedestrian identified in deadly NE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a deadly crash that took place in northeast Portland.

On October 1, investigators believe that David Randy Lee, 65, of Portland was hit by at least four different vehicles. The drivers of two vehicles remained at the scene.

PPB is looking to speak with others who were either involved or witnessed Lee being hit.

No arrests or citations have been issued, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about this case, they're asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 21-274270.