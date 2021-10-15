At 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an injury crash in the 5300 block of Northeast Portland Highway.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a deadly crash that took place in northeast Portland.

On October 1, investigators believe that David Randy Lee, 65, of Portland was hit by at least four different vehicles. The drivers of two vehicles remained at the scene.

Pedestrian identified in deadly NE Portland crash

Image: KPTV

PPB is looking to speak with others who were either involved or witnessed Lee being hit.

No arrests or citations have been issued, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about this case, they're asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 21-274270.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you