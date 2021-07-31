MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Silverton Road Northeast west of Lancaster Drive Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The driver, David Smith, 84, of Salem, remained at the scene.
According to an investigation, Smith was driving west on Silverton Road Northeast when the woman stepped into the street a few hundred feet from west Lancaster Drive.
The Marion County multi-agency Crash team, was called to investigate the crash. The westbound lanes of Silverton Road were closed until just before 4:00 p.m. while the crash was investigated. No additional information was given.
