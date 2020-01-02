Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run crash in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Aloha Thursday evening.
The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Tualatin Valley Highway at Southwest 192nd Avenue, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say a pedestrian was hit, and the driver took off.
The victim was transported to the hospital with leg injuries. Deputies say the suspect is driving a white SUV with a missing side mirror.
Eastbound Tualatin Valley Highway at Southwest 192nd Avenue has been closed while deputies investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
