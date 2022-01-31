PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said a pedestrian was killed after a crash on southbound Interstate 5 on Monday evening.
At 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle/pedestrian crash just south of the Interstate Bridge. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian had died. The involved driver remained at the scene.
During the investigation, southbound I-5 is closed north of the bridge in Washington and traffic is being diverted to SR-14.
If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention traffic investigations unit, and reference case number 22-29269, or call (503)823-2103.
This is the 10th traffic fatality in the City of Portland for 2022 and the 6th involving a pedestrian.