Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured after crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police say one person was killed and another person is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 44th Avenue at 5:59 p.m. and found one of the pedestrians had died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Northeast Fremont Street is currently closed from Northeast 42nd Avenue to Northeast 45th Avenue while the investigation is being conducted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 21-354996, or call (503)823-2103.