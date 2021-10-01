PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say one person was killed during a crash in northeast Portland on Friday evening.

At 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an injury crash in the 5300 block of Northeast Portland Highway. When they arrived they found a person down in the street who was deceased.

The involved driver remained at the scene.

During the investigation, Northeast Portland Highway is closed between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue.

No other information is available at this time.