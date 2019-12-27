PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers are investigating a crash in northeast Portland that killed a man Friday morning.
The crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred at 6:39 a.m. in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
Police said at 7:51 a.m. that the pedestrian was pronounced dead. The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Northeast Halsey Street is closed from 122nd to 125th Avenues and is expected to be closed for several hours.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer David Enz at (503) 823-2208 or at david.enz@portlandoregon.gov
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
