SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Salem on Tuesday, according to police.
The crash involved an SUV and occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Doaks Ferry Road Northwest near Hidden Valley Drive Northwest.
The pedestrian, identified as 66-year-old Selma Pierce, of Salem, was declared dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.
The driver of the involved Chevrolet SUV remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
Pierce was in the road when she was hit, according to preliminary investigation. Law enforcement continues to investigate. No additional information was immedietly available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
