PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in the Brooklyn neighborhood Thursday morning.

At about 9:49 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard is closed in both directions between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 17th Avenue while the crash investigation is ongoing. The closure is expected to last several hours.

Police said the suspect driver got out of his vehicle and walked away on foot. Officers are searching for him in the neighborhood around Southeast McLoughlin and Southeast Holgate.

According to police, the driver was described as a man, shirtless, with long hair in a bun on his head. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

No additional information has been released by police at this time. The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation.