PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed after being hit by a TriMet train in North Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to reports of a train colliding with a pedestrian at the intersection of North Interstate and North Larrabee Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. They found a deceased person when they arrived.

PPB said TriMet and the Oregon State Examiner would provide an update when it becomes available.

The victim’s identity will be released once the family is notified.

