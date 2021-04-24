PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed after being hit by a TriMet train in North Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to reports of a train colliding with a pedestrian at the intersection of North Interstate and North Larrabee Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. They found a deceased person when they arrived.
PPB said TriMet and the Oregon State Examiner would provide an update when it becomes available.
The victim’s identity will be released once the family is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.