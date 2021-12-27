PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau have identified the pedestrian struck and killed last Tuesday.
Police say Vivian Gayle Phillips, 70, of Portland was killed and another person remains in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by the vehicle.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 44th Avenue at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday and found one of the pedestrians had died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Northeast Fremont Street was temporarily closed from Northeast 42nd Avenue to Northeast 45th Avenue while the investigation was conducted.
As of this time, the PPB say the driver of the vehicle has not been charged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 21-354996, or call (503)823-2103.