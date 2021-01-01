PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver in southeast Portland on New Year’s Eve.
At 7:36 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported crash at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Tibbetts Street.
At the scene, police and paramedics found an unconscious person.
Police said paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the person was declared dead.
The pedestrian was identified as 51-year-old Catherine M. Randolph, of Portland.
Police said Randolph was crossing Southeast 122nd Avenue westbound at the time of the crash. Police said she was outside of a crosswalk north of Southeast Tibbetts Street and shortly before the crash, another car had to swerve to avoid striking her.
The driver of the involved vehicle, a 2002 Honda Accord, remained at the scene.
Police said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Scott A. Gay, of Portland, was driving southbound when he hit Randolph.
At the scene, a PPB Traffic Division Drug Recognition Expert evaluated Gay and determined that he was impaired. Police said he was cited for DUII.
Southeast 122nd Avenue was closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast Woodward Place as police investigated.
The crash investigation is ongoing. According to police, this was the last deadly crash of 2020 in Portland.
In total, there were 58 traffic-related deaths in the city in 2020, police said.
