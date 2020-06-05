PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash late Thursday night in the Hillsdale neighborhood.
Portland police said that just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Hill Road. It was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a mini van.
The pedestrian was located by officers and medical responders and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The suspect vehicle, described as a newer gray Dodge Caravan with an unknown license plate and possible damage along the passenger side, did not stop and fled the scene.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team went to the scene and is leading the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a gray Dodge Caravan driving in the area to contact them.
Anyone with any information on the crash is encouraged to email Officer Chris Johnson at chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
Police said the crash was the 19th call-out for the MCT and the 18th deadly crash in the city for 2020.
