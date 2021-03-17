PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Downtown Portland on Wednesday.
Officers say they got a report of a crash at 4:15 p.m., at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Pine Street. Portland Fire and Rescue along with paramedics arrived at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the car remained at the scene. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the Portland Police Major Crash Team was called in to investigate.
Southwest 3rd Avenue is closed between Southwest Pine Street to Southwest Oak Street while the investigation takes place.
