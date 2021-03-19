PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say someone has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Friday afternoon in North Portland.
Officers were dispatched to an injury crash around 3:30 p.m. at North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue Bridge ramp viaduct where a person was found with serious injuries. Portland Fire and Rescue and paramedics responded and treated the victim who was eventually taken to a hospital.
Police say the driver of the vehicle involved left the scene. No suspect information is being released at this time.
The intersection of North Crawford Street under St. Johns Bridge approach span is closed. Access to the bridge is not affected.
Additional information will be released at a later time.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. You can also contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.
