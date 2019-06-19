HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A person was Life Flighted after a hit and run crash in Hillsboro Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred on Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast 28th Avenue.
Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said they were transporting a pedestrian via Life flight to the trauma center.
Crews said to avoid the area of 28th and Cornell road.
We will continue to update the story as information comes in.
