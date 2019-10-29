ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was hit by vehicle in St. Helens Tuesday morning, according to police.
The crash occurred on Sykes Road near Highway 30 around 10 a.m.
The woman after the crash was transported to a Portland-area hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators do not believe impaired driving, speed, or distracted driving were factors in the crash. The driver remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Oregon State Police assisted St. Helens police at the scene.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
