Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a driver in Forest Grove.
Just after 8 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 3200 block of 22nd Avenue.
Forest Grove Fire said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital.
Video of fire & EMS crews with @LifeFlightNtwrk helicopter. Patient has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. @ForestGrovePD will be media contact. https://t.co/VoxLvcB5tQ pic.twitter.com/lDhuamvKTd— Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) May 13, 2021
No additional details about the crash have been released at this time.
