SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A 71-year-old Seaside man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
The crash happened at around 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Avenue I.
Police said an investigation revealed that Francis Picard was walking eastbound and crossing the highway near Seaside Stop & Go when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.
Picard was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Impairment is not a factor in the crash, according to police.
Police said limited visibility and dark, non-reflective clothing worn by Picard may have been contributing factors.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Sgt. Nofield at 503-738-6311.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
