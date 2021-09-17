Pedestrian seriously injured in Marion Co. hit-and-run crash; Driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A 23-year-old Salem man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in an unincorporated area of Salem early Friday morning.
A 911 caller has reported a pedestrian had been hit on Lancaster Drive Northeast near Hudson Avenue Northeast at about 1:15 a.m. The caller said the truck involved was a black Chevrolet pickup last seen driving north on Lancaster Drive.
While responding to the scene, officers spotted a truck matching the description of the suspect truck.
Deputies closed northbound lanes of Lancaster Drive between Hudson Avenue Northeast and Amber Street Northeast while they investigated. The Marion County multi-agency crash team was called out to assist.
The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.
The truck driver, Victor Brayhe Del Rosal Garcia, 23, of Salem, was booked into the Marion County Jail for felony hit and run charges.
