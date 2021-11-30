GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – A hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead along Northeast Halsey on Monday night.

According to a Tuesday release from the Gresham Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to the fatal crash. Upon investigation, officers learned the pedestrian had been pushing a bicycle that was hauling a plastic cart with wheels in the eastbound lane of NE Halsey St near NE 190th Place. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on NE Halsey St and struck the pedestrian from behind.

The hit-and-run preceded a Tuesday morning press conference by the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division on the increase in hit-and-run deaths.

Gresham P.D. said the only information they currently have on the suspect is that their vehicle should have front-end damage.

At this time, the pedestrian’s name is not being released until family has been notified.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team responded to the crash to investigate and collect evidence. Gresham P.D. asks if you have information about the crash or the involved vehicle, please contact Gresham police officer Hector Carranza, at 503-618-2317.