A car hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night at 7:04 p.m. according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland Police’s East Precinct responded to a crash on the corner of SE 160th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard. When they arrived they found a person dead in the road. Witnesses said the person was struck by a vehicle, then the driver left the scene. Officers were not immediately able to locate the suspect or suspect vehicle.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded and is investigating. They have closed down SE Powell Boulevard between Southeast 160th Avenue and Southeast 162nd Avenue.
If anyone has information about the incident, PPB asks that you contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-20716, or call (503)823-2103.
This is the 8th fatal crash of 2022 in the City of Portland, and the 2nd in less than 48 hours.