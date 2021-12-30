TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Troutdale on Thursday evening, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The fatal crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. according to officers who were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest 257th Ave. and Southwest 28th Street after receiving reports of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle.
Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead on their arrival.
Because the crash resulted in a death, the Vehicular Crimes Team responded to perform a standard crash investigation.
Southwest 257th Avenue will be closed between Southwest 25th Street and Southeast Stark Street for an extended period while the crash is being investigated.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.