TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Troutdale on Thursday evening, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. according to officers who were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest 257th Ave. and Southwest 28th Street after receiving reports of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle.

Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead on their arrival.

Because the crash resulted in a death, the Vehicular Crimes Team responded to perform a standard crash investigation.

Southwest 257th Avenue will be closed between Southwest 25th Street and Southeast Stark Street for an extended period while the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

