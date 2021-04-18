TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 101 in Tillamook County on Saturday, according to Oregon State Patrol.
Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near milepost Z49 at approximately 11:51 p.m.
According to an initial investigation, Quinten Hoptowit, 23, of Warm Springs, was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle driving northbound. The vehicle was described as a dark color crew cab pick-up with a short box, open bed and a broken side tail light.
The driver left the scene.
Hoptowit was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the described vehicle is asked to call Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Jace Huseby case # SP21-100770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.