MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) A pedestrian in Marion County was left dead after being struck by three vehicles Saturday evening.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. along Highway 99E near milepost 29. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the fatal crash where they found the body of Salomon Orobio, 68, of Hubbard.

According to the OSP, Orobio was crossing the highway when he was initially struck by a southbound Ford Explorer. Following the initial strike, Orobio was hit by two additional southbound vehicles, first a Chevrolet van and then a Subaru wagon.

The OSP said Monday all three drivers of the individual vehicles remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Orobio sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident led to a four-hour closure of Highway 99E.