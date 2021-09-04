PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Highway 30 in Northwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau said.
Just before 5:00 a.m., officers responded to Northwest St. Helens Road (Hwy 30) and Northwest 63rd Avenue, where a pedestrian had reportedly been hit by a car. When they arrived, they found the person had died.
The driver remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported.
The westbound right lane on Northeast St. Helens, Highway 30, remains closed while the Major Crash Team investigates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.