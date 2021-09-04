Portland Police Bureau Generic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Highway 30 in Northwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau said.

Just before 5:00 a.m., officers responded to Northwest St. Helens Road (Hwy 30) and Northwest 63rd Avenue, where a pedestrian had reportedly been hit by a car. When they arrived, they found the person had died.

The driver remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The westbound right lane on Northeast St. Helens, Highway 30, remains closed while the Major Crash Team investigates.

