PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A section of Marine Drive is closed following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a semi-truck that happened Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 18200 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived to the scene, they found a person lying on the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, officers believe the driver of a semi-truck was traveling west on Marine Drive when he struck the pedestrian. The driver stopped and called 911.
Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.
Marine Drive will be closed between Northeast 158th Avenue and Northeast 185th Avenue during the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Police said this is the 34th traffic-related death investigated by the Major Crash Team in 2018.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.