BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Beaverton Sunday night.
Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Southwest Canyon Road and Southwest 103rd Avenue at around 11:37 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 27-year-old man deceased.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. According to police, the driver was not impaired.
Police said that it appears the victim, who was wearing dark clothing, was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
Traffic in the area was affected for a few hours.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.