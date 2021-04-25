PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Northeast Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a reported crash at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street just after 11:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
PPB said the driver involved in the crash did not remain at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.
Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed in both directions between Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast Killingsworth Street while the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigated.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency line 503-823-3333.
