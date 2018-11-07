WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 274.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Southbound I-5 is closed indefinitely about three miles north of Woodburn. OSP said Ehlen Road at the Aurora-Donald Interchange is being used as a detour route.
Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.