MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed Wednesday morning following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was walking on the side of the freeway when they were struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
The involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The East County Major Crash Team has responded.
All westbound lane of I-84 east of Northeast 181st Avenue were closed while emergency crews are on scene. The left lane was reopened at around 8:30 a.m.
Westbound Lanes of 84 closed after deadly accident near Fairview Parkway. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/TiKaOp3uQ3— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 11, 2019
Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.