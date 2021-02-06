PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a reported crash on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard at Franklin Street at 12:48 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian with fatal injuries.
Investigators determined that a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by a woman was traveling southbound on McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E). Shortly after, a man wearing dark clothing was likely struck when crossing the street from the west side.
Officers are working to contact the man’s family and will release his name once they are notified, police said.
The woman remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. They found no evidence of impairment, and she is not currently facing any charges.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact traffic crash investigator Officer Garrett Dow, Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-5070.
Portland police said this is the sixth fatal crash this year and the 10th Major Crash Team deployment.
