PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit a driver in northeast Portland Thursday, according to police.
The crash occurred in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Lawrence Avenue.
Northeast Sandy Boulevard was closed in both direction between Northeast Randall Avenue and Northeast 25th Avenue while law enforcement was on scene.
No additional information was immediately released, including what might have caused the collision. It’s not clear when the road will reopen.
The Major Crash Team is investigating.
