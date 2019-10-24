PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a driver northeast Portland Thursday, according to police.
The crash occurred in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Lawrence Avenue.
Northeast Sandy Boulevard was temporarily closed in both direction between Northeast Randall Avenue and Northeast 25th Avenue, but has since reopened.
According to police, the driver was headed west in an SUV when the crash occurred.
The woman after the crash was rushed to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police say. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
No additional information was immediately released, including what might have caused the collision.
The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division is investigating.
How does a single pedestrian struck by a vehicle become a "they"? The victim has to be either male or female.....and only one, not a group commonly referred to as "they".
