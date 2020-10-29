ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a Union Pacific train in Albany on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Investigators said the man was under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred in the area of Geary Street near Southeast 4th Avenue.
The man told investigators that he had been walking along the tracks when he was hit by the train engine’s cattle guard. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with non-life-threatening injuries.
The railroad and surrounding crossings were closed for about 45 minutes.
