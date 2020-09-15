PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The poor air quality in Oregon is record-setting for the state.
The Department of Environmental Quality said even in previous wildfire seasons, it’s never been this bad in so many Oregon cities, and health officials say children and those with certain conditions can be especially vulnerable.
Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer at Brave Care Corey Fish showed a picture of the lungs and what can happen when people with heart or lung conditions, especially asthma, inhale smoke.
"In these little tiny airways down at the end, you get that inflammation, you get that mucus and you can see how small they are, so that mucus or snot will plug that up and cause problems with air getting past it," Dr. Fish said. "It's sort of like when you have a kink in your garden hose it's difficult to water your plants same kind of thing."
And he said with kids, everything is smaller so it takes less to cause problems, and the impact of exposure can add up over time.
Though in breathing the hazardous air, anyone can have a cough or feel irritation.
Dr. Fish said thankfully our body’s immune system kicks in to deal with those fine smoke particles: "Either break it down or what we call sequester it so sort of lock it away in a place where it can’t cause any trouble."
And he said there are times when these particles will stay in our system our entire lives but not cause any problems.
"Thankfully this isn’t the type of thing that we would expect to cause long term damage for your average healthy kid it's not good for you but it would take weeks if not months or years of this to cause any lasting damage or affects," Dr. Fish said.
If you’re worried about your child, Dr. fish advises trust your instincts.
Some things to watch out for are fast breathing, noisy breathing like a whistle or rasp, and he said when kids are having trouble breathing, you can see their chest or stomach going in and out more than usual.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.