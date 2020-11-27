PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many daycare centers have remained open and essential during the pandemic. But as COVID-19 cases in Oregon continue to soar, FOX 12 wanted to check in with a local pediatrician to get her take on daycares and kids.
Dr. Dawn Nolt is Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Doernbecher Children's Hospital.
She said despite the recent rise in COVID cases, daycares don't seem to be part of the problem.
FOX 12 asked, “We know kids are in daycare right now. In your opinion, how do you think it’s been going?"
“I think it’s going quite well," said Dr. Nolt. "Certainly, there are reported outbreaks in daycares, but overall, the number of clusters of outbreaks have been surprisingly low.”
Dr. Nolt said it seems young kids are less likely to have severe symptoms overall, and that's if they show symptoms at all.
As for spreading COVID, she said children most likely don't transmit the disease as well as young or older adults.
“It’s probably why we’re having more success with kids in daycare," said Dr. Nolt.
FOX 12 asked her if daycares would ever need to shut down for any reason. She said it depends on what is going on in the community and in a specific daycare.
"I think every daycare center should have a plan and they probably do on when they would close the daycare and so they need to discuss that threshold, but to have a global plan to stop all daycares, it’s not probably something that I could foresee."
Dr. Nolt said what's going on in daycares could be a good indicator for what will happen when schools reopen. She expects schools will have better success at staying open as well.
