PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Earl Blumenauer released a joint statement on Saturday regarding “the Trump Administration’s violent tactics used against protestors in Portland.”
“As our nation mourns the loss of our colleague and beloved civil rights leader John Lewis, we are again reminded of the immense power of peaceful protest in the fight against racial injustice and police brutality. Yet time and time again, the Trump Administration shows its lack of respect for the dignity and First Amendment rights of all Americans.
“Last month, the Administration tear-gassed peaceful protestors in Washington, D.C. Now, videos show them kidnapping protestors in unmarked cars in Portland – all with the goal of inflaming tensions for their own gain. While Portland is the President’s current target, any city could be next.
“We live in a democracy, not a banana republic. We will not tolerate the use of Oregonians, Washingtonians – or any other Americans – as props in President Trump’s political games. The House is committed to moving swiftly to curb these egregious abuses of power immediately.”
Related:
- Federal officers use tear gas as protesters gather near courthouse in Portland
- ACLU to file restraining order as federal officers continue to clash with Portland protesters
- Head of DHS tours federal courthouse, Oregon leaders ask FPS to leave
- Hardesty to Wheeler: 'Give me the Portland Police Bureau'
- Portland mayor critical of Trump as video shows controversial encounters of protesters, federal agents
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.