PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy amid hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits and decreasing membership numbers.
The filing is having an impact on pending cases in Oregon.
FOX 12 spoke with Attorney Ashley Vaughn who says her law firm had four pending cases in Oregon. Now, what will happen next is up in the air.
Vaughn says this is especially difficult for one of her clients, who waited decades to file a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts and Cascade Pacific Council for sex abuse crimes he said happened while he was a Boy Scout in Oregon City.
"He's devastated. This is a man whose waited over 50 years for justice because this happened when he was so little in mid-1960s and he's waited so long for this day at his chance of justice and now he feels like the rug has been pulled out from his feet," Vaughn told FOX 12.
Vaughn says at the heart of all of these lawsuits is that the organization failed to protect the young boys.
Instead of having their day in court, the alleged survivors may now have to file a claim.
The Boy Scouts of America is reportedly hoping to map out a substantial victim compensation plan in order to stay afloat.
In a statement from the Boy Scouts of America's President Roger Mosby, he said:
"The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children."
Vaughn says while those cases are halted, survivors of abuse can still come forward. She says it's also important to note that while the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy, local councils have not - they are separate legal entities.
