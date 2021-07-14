SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 31-year-old Pendleton man was sentenced to three years of federal probation, a $1,000 fine, 40 hours of community service and a three-year fishing ban for illegally taking bull trout from Metolius River in the Deschutes National Forest, the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon announced Wednesday.
Bull trout are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and are vulnerable to overfishing. Currently, they inhabit less than half of their historic range. Central Oregon’s Metolius River is an important spawning ground for the fish and helps populate other waters.
The U.S. attorney's office, citing court documents, said on Dec. 3, 2017, Tyler Glenn Chance Warren and co-defendant Thomas R. Campbell, 30, of Culver, Oregon, illegally took several bull trout from the Metolius River and the Eyerly Property, a portion of protected land adjacent to the Metolius near its confluence with Lake Billy Chinook.
On Dec. 4, 2017, Campbell posted a photo to Instagram holding a juvenile bull trout, and another showed Warren holding a bull trout on the Metolius. Additional photos were found on Campbell’s phone showed Warren cooking the fish and holding a dead bull trout with a beer wedged in its mouth. Warren took the fish to his home in Redmond, where he texted Campbell two additional photos of Ziploc bags filled with bull trout fillets, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Investigators believe Warren took at least four bull trout from the Metolius on Dec. 3, but the exact number is unknown.
On Sept. 9, 2019, Warren, Campbell, and Joshua Alan Hanslovan, 29 of Albany, were charged with criminal information violating the Lacey Act. All three pleaded guilty. Campbell was sentenced on Nov. 23 to five years of federal probation, $6,000, and 300 hours of community service ordered to be served on habitat restoration and conservation projects. Hanslovan was sentenced on June 16 to three years of federal probation, a three-year angling ban, and 125 hours of community service.
The U.S. attorney's office said a fourth poacher, Tyrone T. Wacker, 42, of Culver, was sentenced on Dec. 7, 2020, in a separate criminal case to five years of probation, three-year angling and hunting ban, a $1,000 fine and 90 hours of community service.
