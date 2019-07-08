Peninsula Park pool reopens in N. Portland following renovations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a sunny and warm day to enjoy a dip in Portland's renovated Peninsula Park pool.
Monday was opening day, and there was a big turnout with a lot of kids splashing and swimming.
The renovations increased the pool’s capacity from 188 to 296 swimmers.
The project added a wall between the pool’s deep and newly-expanded shallow water areas.
Kids just couldn’t wait for it to open.
“Watching it going under construction over and over and over and getting excited and ‘When is it opening? When is it opening? When are we having classes?’” said a woman at the pool.
Another pool visitor told FOX 12, “Perfect day to be out here, perfect day for the parents to be out in the shade and the kiddos to be out in the water, couldn’t be happier.”
Other project improvements include a new pool and deck lights, new drainage and water circulation systems, new pumps and a high-efficiency filtration system.
