People across the Pacific Northwest get creative to fill PPE need

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- People are getting creative and dusting off their sewing machines to fill a need in their own communities and beyond.
From garages to living rooms, people across the northwest are rolling up their sleeves and pitching in to provide PPE to those who need it most.
Lenore and Glen Meyers gave FOX 12 a tour of their current set up at home in Castle Rock, Washington.
The couple is cranking out fabric masks as quickly as they can-- already giving dozens away to local hospitals and grocery stores.
Beaverton graphic designer, Anna Slusser, took her sewing knowledge and put it to work making masks, too.
Even offering kids sizes on her website.
She charges $5 per mask to keep up with supply costs and tells FOX 12 she's gotten close to 200 orders in the last few days.
Both Slusser and the Meyers are relying on teamwork.
“I recently asked a friend of mine to come help me out for a few hours so I’m paying her a little bit on the side to help me cut out fabric to be able to get these orders out as fast as I can,” Slusser said.
“I’m working on them and it's kinda slow going. So, I asked Glen, I go hey do you wanna help me? And he jumped right in and he started making the pieces on Accucut. Then he started sewing and he will not iron though,” Meyers said.
You decide you want to wear a mask in public. Experts have said it's really important that you do not touch it with your hands or touch your face as much as you can, because that could contaminate it.
You also don't want to get a false sense of security and forego other important prevention techniques, like frequent hand washing.
