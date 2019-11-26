PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three months after a four-alarm fire tore through a northeast Portland neighborhood causing $2 million in property damage, an arrest has just been made.
Investigators said Allen Singerhouse is now in jail facing several charges, after surveillance video and tips from the public helped identify him as a suspect.
According to fire investigators, Singerhouse is a dangerous arsonist who started at least three fires around Portland, including the Aug. 26th four-alarm blaze, and is suspected of started dozens of other fires, too.
Court records show that Singerhouse admitted to starting the massive blaze, and two dumpster fires, but told investigators he didn’t know why he did it.
That’s an answer that may never come.
“I still get emotional. It’s really raw and I feel like we’re still going to be healing for quite some time,” Alexandra Lombardo told FOX 12.
She and her boyfriend, Brandon Beck, lost their rental home on Northeast Knott & 84th Avenue in the four-alarm blaze.
Now, they live a few doors down and pass by it every day. It’s still boarded up and remains uninhabitable from fire, smoke and water damage.
She said she heard about the arrest from fire investigators and told FOX 12 the news brought some relief.
“To have that closure it definitely brought up overwhelming feelings, and I started to cry and be reminded of that day and everything,” she explained. “…I just don’t understand how someone could be so reckless with other people’s lives.”
“Obviously something’s wrong with him,” Beck added. “I mean, why would you just randomly want to come and start this fire?”
Around the corner from their old home, the Grand Avenue Boxing Gym remains closed.
It was also damaged in the fire, and while workers tried making initial repairs, they didn’t hold up and water is still dripping inside where wood floors are buckling and drywall needs to be replaced.
Waldo Rojas, a trainer and professional boxer, told FOX 12 they have a lot of manpower from volunteers who are willing to put in sweat equity in the building, but it will cost $50,000 to fix the roof and make necessary repairs in order to move back in.
It’s money they don’t have.
“He ruined a lot of people’s lives, that’s for sure,” Rojas said of Singerhouse. “…I am still angry about [the fire]. I don’t know what would have caused him to do this. If he needed help, we would have helped him.”
With the building now vacant, Rojas and his colleagues are now dealing with another problem: vandalism and break-ins that just won’t seem to stop.
“Somebody threw a rock through the window and got in,” he said, pointing to a big pane of shattered glass. “Didn’t seem like they took anything, but we had it happen twice.”
Despite all the setbacks, Rojas said he’s still hopeful that one day boxers will be back in the building they love.
Singerhouse was arrested at his home in NE Portland on Thursday, where a search warrant was executed.
Fire investigators said they’re looking at a number of other fires over the course of two years to see if he may be linked to them, too.
“He needs to be held accountable for his actions,” Rojas added. “We let a lot of things slide, but this is a big blow to us.”
