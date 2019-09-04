PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some unmarked crosswalks that have been closed by the City of Portland have recently caught the attention of some safer-streets supporters.
The closed unmarked crosswalks are noted by signs and barriers that have been put up telling people not to cross.
People against it have said the closure goes against state law, which states every corner is a crosswalk, and indicates the city is favoring the safety of drivers over pedestrians.
"It effectively makes pedestrians trespassers in those crosswalks, and we feel like in order to do that, they should have a very good reason for doing so. And in a lot of the closures that we've seen, we haven't seen a very good basis for it,” Personal Injury Lawyer Chris Thomas said.
"Our default position has not changed. Our default position is that every intersection in Oregon is a legal crosswalk, and in rare instances, less than half of 1% of the time, we are closing a crosswalk for a safety concern,” Dylan Rivera who works with PBOT said.
PBOT said the closures are not because of crashes or deaths, but are preventative in many spots that have poor visibility.
Closures have also popped up in private driveways and new developments that have led to an increase in people walking around.
So far, the agency said they have closed just 150 of nearly 18,000 crosswalks in the city and crossing at a closed crosswalk by the way could put you at risk, according to attorneys FOX 12 spoke with.
If you get hit, insurance companies may use the closure as reasoning not to cover your medical bills.
