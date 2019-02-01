People around Portland prepare for possibility of snow

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The mere possibility of snow has people preparing in the Portland area.
It’s been a fairly mild winter in the metro area, so now that a small amount of snow is possible for Monday morning, some people are getting ready.
“The last few days have been a little busier than the average January or February, but definitely manageable. So, if you need to get something done, definitely bring it in before the weather hits,” said Cliff Pruner at Les Schwab off Northwest 19th Avenue.
Les Schwab workers recommended checking your tires, as well as your battery, in case a cold snap does bring snow to part of Portland.
“Winter weather is really hard on your battery, so if you are not sure how your battery is, come by and have them checked. It’s free, just to make sure you don’t get stranded,” Pruner said.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Portland Department of Transportation say their workers are ready if winter weather presents challenges for the commute.
The agencies have 664 tons of salt ready to be deployed, and it hasn’t been touched so far this year.
That amount is enough to cover 100 miles of road.
