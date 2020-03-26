VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection with an armed robbery near an elementary school in Vancouver, according to police.
The incident occurred Friday night near Ellsworth Elementary School.
Investigators say weapons were present but no injuries were reported.
Police arrested one suspect near the scene and the other at a different location. Police say the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other.
Law enforcement continues to investigate. No additional information has been released.
