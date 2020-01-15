WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – People at an RV park in Woodland are facing the possibility of having their water and power shut off, and the county is placing the blame on the owner.
Cowlitz County PUD reports that the park’s owner, Jerry Reeves, has refused to pay for the services.
The power was initially scheduled to be shut off Thursday. Because the water is powered by an electrical pump, that was also set to shut down.
Cowlitz County PUD reports Reeves previously owned the park, but it changed ownership before he recently re-purchased it.
PUD states Reeves owes money from his previous ownership, and he’s also stopped internet and garbage services, as well.
FOX 12 reached out to Reeves, who didn’t want to comment, but said he was in the middle of mediation regarding the situation.
Late Wednesday, a PUD spokesperson told FOX 12 that a tentative agreement was in place to extend electrical services through Jan. 23.
The uncertainty still has people at the park on edge.
“This is our life, you know, this is our home, because we can’t afford anything better than this right now,” said Lori Jourdan, who lives at the park.
“It’s just hard. Like I care about the adults, but I’m really worried about the children. It’s always kids first to me. It’s a real hard thing when people can be selfish, and cut something off like that knowing that there’s children up here,” said Amber Guy, who lives at the park.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
